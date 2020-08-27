A White Pine teen is charged with firing a pistol from his car in a Jefferson City residential neighborhood earlier this month.
Skylar Dale Owens, 19, of 3221 Rines Street, is also charged in a series of car burglaries in Jefferson City. Owens was arrested last Wednesday by Bean Station Police after an investigation by Jefferson City Police Lt. Eric Thomas.
