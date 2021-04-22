A Dandridge woman will be arraigned this morning on a charge of first degree murder in the death of her husband, whose body was found in an outbuilding on their property Tuesday.
Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported that Julie Ann Pope-Bybee, 47, of 1707 Breezie Point Lane, is being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center with bail set at $1 million. She was taken into custody at her home Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.