Williams directs First Horizon gift to Joining Hands

Celebrating the $1,000 gift to Joining Hands Health Center were (from left) Michael Cole, Chamber President; Jefferson Countian of the Year Greg Williams; Tim Coley, First Horizon; Gaile Avent, JHHC Executive Director; and Donna Yates, Chamber Office Manager. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
The recognition of Greg Williams as Jefferson Countian of the Year included a $1,000 contribution by First Horizon to the local charity of his choosing. The Jefferson City resident and Appalachian Electric CEO said he knew where the funds would go.
“When I found out the Jefferson Countian of the Year was to select a charitable organization for a gift, I immediately thought of Joining Hands Health Center,” he said. “I’ve known Gaile Avent for many years and followed her involvement in the Center, including the successful relocation to where it is today. Her enthusiasm, and heart for helping others is just contagious, and has always touched my heart.”
