Women in Business encourage Estate Planning Preparedness

First Horizon Bank hosted Ladies Night Out at Jefferson City’s Moss Back Distillery last week. Advisory board members who help plan such events are (left to right) Rosemary Wigington, Kenny Zitt, Amber Young, Cookie Larkin and Julie Rex, First Horizon’s vice president of Community Banking. Jersey Girl Catering provided food for the fifth such gathering, which alternates between Jefferson and Hamblen counties and presents topics that are important to businesswomen in the area. The topic for the evening was Estate Planning. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
In late April, the upscale yet cozy atmosphere of Mossback Distilling Co. in Jefferson City hosted the spring meeting for the Health, Wealth, and Humor series sponsored by First Horizon Bank.
The series is geared towards “engaging and empowering” women in business in the community, focusing on topics that are of particular interest to women. Organizer Julie Rex, Vice President of Community Banking for First Horizon Bank in Morristown, said she knew Mossback was the perfect location, “as soon as I stepped inside.”
