Members of County Commission’s budget committee approved a $474,150 capital improvements fund last week as they began work on a 2022-23 spending plan.
The budget-building process will continue over the next several weeks as the group looks at expected revenue and proposed spending in all county departments under the general fund, as well as the school fund. This year’s total budget is $120.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.