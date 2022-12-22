‘Wreaths Across America’ pays tribute to veterans

Volunteers laid wreaths on the graves of more than 50 Jefferson County veterans – from the Revolutionary War to the present, from private to general – during a nationwide observation Saturday afternoon.
The “Wreaths Across America” organization conducted ceremonies recognizing veterans’ service in 3,400 locations in all 50 states. Locally, Major General Leslie Purser, USA, Retired, who serves as president of the East Tennessee Military Affairs Council, worked with volunteers from several organizations to organize wreath placement at the Revolutionary War Cemetery, Harris Cemetery, and cemeteries at Hopewell Presbyterian Church.
