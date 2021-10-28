Your newspaper is partially powered by solar energy

Publisher Dale Gentry stands on the roof of the newspaper office beside the solar array that has been supplying energy to the building for nearly 10 years. In that time, solar energy has produced over $29,500 in electricity to power the business. – Steven Lloyd | The Standard Banner
The newspaper you’re holding — or looking at on-line — came to you in part courtesy of the sun.
So far this year, solar power from an array atop the Jefferson County Standard Banner’s 122 West Old Andrew Johnson Highway office in Jefferson City accounted for 80 percent of the electricity used there, not including the big press downstairs.
