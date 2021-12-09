Zander, Hernandez team up to honor police officers

Molly Zander visits with law enforcement officers at the appreciation dinner she helped set up as part of her Service Learning experience. Officers pictured, from left, are Sgt. Tim Herzog and Deputy Alex Torrez of the Sheriff’s Department; Officer Chris Buckner of the White Pine Police Department; and Deputy Lathe Daniels of the Sheriff’s Department. – JENNIFER WINKLER | THE STANDARD BANNER
It may come with the line of duty, but law enforcement tends to rarely be on the receiving end of positivity. As a result, Mayor Donna Hernandez of Baneberry was determined to make the professionals of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and White Pine Police Department, who provide for her city’s needs, feel appreciated.
Molly Zander, a Baneberry resident and a senior at Jefferson County High School, joined forces with Hernandez to plan last Saturday’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner at Baneberry City Hall.
