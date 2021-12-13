Ada Louise Benson Taylor, age 80, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on Friday evening, December 10, 2021, peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was a retired bookkeeper of 32 years at Christmas Lumber Company. She was a member of Swannsylvania Baptist Church. She was passionate and faithful in her service with Swannsylvania Baptist Church’s Food Pantry, God’s Willing Vessels. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Erie Benson and son, Randy Taylor.
