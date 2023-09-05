Adam McWhorter Allen, beloved son, brother, father, cousin, nephew, and friend, passed into the arms of the Lord on August 28, 2023, at his home in Arlington, VA. Adam was born November 10, 1984, the son of Dale and Carolyn Allen and grew up, along with his brother, Brian, in Knoxville, TN, attending Cedar Bluff Schools, swimming on the Gulf Park Swim Team, playing baseball on West Hills Little League Teams and Webb Varsity Baseball Team, and earning the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 246.
He was a member of the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church. He graduated from The Webb School of Knoxville, 2003, completed his bachelor’s degree at Centre College, Class of 2007, and in 2011 earned the Master of Public Administration (MPA) with Honors from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. Adam was respected throughout his career in the cyber-security, physical security, training, and cloud technology spaces, including impactful roles with Booz Allen Hamilton, Leidos, Maverick Cyber Defense, and, most recently, Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Sr. Customer Solutions Manager in the Federal Civilian sector, where his creativity earned him a design award for an AWS challenge coin. Adam was smart, clever, creative, funny, and made friends easily. He felt the world deeply and cared for those in his life, loving his family and friends passionately. He enjoyed hiking, camping, cycling, and most especially spending time with his daughter, who was able to soak up all that was good of him. He had an incredible way of bringing people together and will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
