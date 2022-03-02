Alfred F. (Sonny) Guard, II, age 76 of White Pine, TN passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Hospital in Mountain Home, TN after a brief illness. Mr. Guard was born March 19, 1945 in Winchester, VA; the son of the late Alfred F. (Pat) Guard and Evelyn Cayton Guard.
Alfred was a U.S. Army veteran, serving his country from 1964-1973. His service included three and half tours in Vietnam where he received two Purple Hearts and Bronze Star. After leaving the Army he was a long-haul trucker, delivering produce and making friends all across America before settling down in Greeneville, TN. Always the working man, at the time of his death he not only was employed at Sims Tractor in Sevierville, but also as a Deputy for the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and as a Handgun Carry Permit Class Instructor at Swango’s Precision Firearms in Whitesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.