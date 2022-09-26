Alice Moser Sutherland Pryor, born March 11, 1934, died peacefully September 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents Mary Sizer Moser Sutherland Iddins and Adam Whitaker Sutherland, her brother Ian Duncan Whitaker Sutherland and her stepfather James F. Iddins. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, F. Dennis Pryor, Jr., children Mary Alice Lyon (Bruce) of Wilmette, IL, Amy Colton (Overton) of Nashville, TN, F. Dennis Pryor, III (Val) of Raleigh, NC and Helen Arnold (Stephen) of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren Amy Lyon of Chicago, IL, Walt Lyon (Mari) of Chicago, IL, Maggie Lyon of Chicago IL, Will Colton (Alexis) of Lancaster, MA, Jesse Colton of Nashville, TN, Andrew Colton (Lauren) of Houston, TX, Mary Elizabeth Colton of Nashville, TN, Dennis Pryor IV of Washington, D.C., Adam Pryor of Los Angeles, CA, Ian Pryor of Raleigh, NC, Ross Pryor (Jessi) of Palm Beach, FL, Grady Arnold of Knoxville, TN, Alice Arnold of Knoxville, TN, Pryor Arnold of Knoxville, TN; and great-grandchildren Julius and Patricia Colton of Lancaster, MA; sister Helen Jolley, nephews Seth Jolley and Duncan Sutherland and niece Anne Elizabeth Sutherland.
Alice was born and raised in Jefferson City, Tennessee where she graduated from Carson Newman College with a degree in Music. After graduation, she moved to Atlanta to teach music and soon met the love of her life, F. Dennis Pryor, Jr. After 17 years in Atlanta, Denny’s work moved the family to Los Angeles where their home overlooked the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. They basked in their sunny California life and in the company of wonderful friends for 7 years until Denny’s work again transferred them to Chicago where they lived for 20 years and became loving and beloved grandparents. After Denny’s retirement they moved to Jefferson City where they settled into a quiet life with a panoramic view of the pastoral country side and the beautiful Smoky Mountains.
