Allen Ray White, age 73, of Dandridge, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 24, 2021 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
He was of the Baptist faith. He was retired from Cemex with 33 years of service. He was a member of Poor Boy Bear Hunting Club.
Updated: December 27, 2021 @ 9:12 pm
