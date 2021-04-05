Amanda Pack

It is with heavy hearts that Pete and Karen Thuesen share the passing of their daughter, Amanda (Thuesen Lichlyter) Pack. She is survived by family and friends, who will miss her dearly.
Amanda died unexpectedly on March 25, 2021 in Maryville, Tennessee. Following her graduation from the NASCAR Technical Institute in North Carolina, she had been residing in the Knoxville area for the last 10 years. Originally from Underhill, Vermont, where much of her family resides, she graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in 2008.
