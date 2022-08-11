Angela Marie Morgan of Kodak, formerly of Dandridge, TN, passed away August 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by niece, Kathy Wolfe and sister-in-law, Angel Hale. She is survived by husband, Doug Morgan; daughter, Abigail Morgan; mother, Kathy Wright (Larry); father, Stanley Wolfe (Kim); brothers, Jeff, Clint, Kenny, Gary, Lincoln and Jase; sister, Jill; in-laws, Marvin and Teresa Morgan; nana’s babies, Paislee, Isaac and Brayden; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
