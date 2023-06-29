Anita Lynn Kelly, age 76, of Jefferson City, TN went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2023.
She grew up in Strawberry Plains and enjoyed coaching softball and junior pro basketball. She always loved watching her grandchildren play sports. She was retired from KUB with over 30 years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.