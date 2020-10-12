Anita Renee Martin Ball, age 52, of Oxford, AL passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born March 16, 1968 in White Pine and spent most of her life in and around Dandridge and White Pine.
She loved to read, watch TV and was incredibly good at painting pictures and writing poems. Anita was an exceptionally talented person but only a few people knew of her talents. Anita was a wonderful daughter, mother and grammy and will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
