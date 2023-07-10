Ann Taylor Cole passed away at the age of 84 on June 27, 2023 in Florence, Kentucky. Ann was born on September 15, 1938 to Robert Harold and Virginia Andrews Taylor of Maryville, Tennessee. A 1956 graduate of Maryville High School, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State College and her Masters+45 graduate degree from the University of Tennessee.
She married Charles Daniel Cole of Rogersville, Tennessee in 1961, and moved to Jefferson City to establish a home. There she raised two children, David Brian and Jenny Andrews, and worked as a speech therapist in the Jefferson County Schools system. During this time, she served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Troop Leader, while attending graduate school at the University of Tennessee.
