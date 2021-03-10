Anna Gerelean Akins, age 84, of Talbott, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. She was a member and deacon’s wife of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1956 and worked in the cafeteria at Jefferson County High School for 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed writing poetry about her friends and family, as well as things she experienced in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmack (Ridley) Pettigrew and Claude Pettigrew; sisters, Evelyn (Cliff) Carter and Doris (Newt) Courtney; brother, Claude (Bonnie) Pettigrew; and her husband of 54 years, Norman Akins, with whom she enjoyed traveling adventures. She is survived by her children, Elaine Hill, Angie Sartain, and Avery (Karen) Akins; grandchildren, Leah Hill, Gretchen (Nick) Long, Emily (Joshua) Cameron, Austin and Andre Akins; great-grandchildren, Toby and Abby Long and Autumn Cameron; sister, Sylvia Climer. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Lindsey officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens for graveside services. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be Austin Akins, Andre Akins, Nick Long, Joshua Cameron, Mike Speed, and Mike Lindsey. Westside Chapel Funeral Home, Morristown is in charge of arrangements.
