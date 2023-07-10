Mrs. Anna Overton Gray, age 91, of Dandridge, loving wife, mother and friend, was born September 4, 1931 and passed away peacefully Friday, July 7, 2023 at her home in the company of her family. Born in Tazewell, she was the youngest child of William A. and Patsy T. Overton.
A devout member of First Baptist Church of Dandridge, she served as its Secretary and was Treasurer for over 54 years. Her success as a business woman was a tribute to her innate entrepreneurial spirit. At a young 48, she co-founded the Fashion Barn, a woman’s clothing store serving local patrons for over a quarter century. Anna was a proud farmer who loved her cattle farm dearly. She and her husband built and successfully managed a substantial farming operation in Jefferson County. Anna was also an avid Tennessee Vols fan always looking forward to Saturdays in the fall.
