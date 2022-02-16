Anthony Brian (Tony) Surrett, age 62, of Blaine, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022, at UT Medical Center.
Tony loved interacting with people and was a loyal friend and loving father. He always made time to just pop in (usually unexpectedly) to visit those who were special to him - and there were many. He had a love for fishing and sports, especially the sports that his children were involved in, and had a genuine appreciation for antiques, particularly any relating to his family heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.