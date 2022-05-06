Arnolene DeMarcus Seahorn passed away on May 3, 2022, after a brief illness.
She was born in Fort Payne, Alabama and moved to Knoxville at a young age. She attended Central High School and St. Mary’s Nursing School and became a Registered Nurse in 1958. After her marriage to Robert (Bob) Seahorn, she began working in the Allen-Baker Clinic in White Pine and later was the Director of Nursing at Jefferson County Nursing Home. She had a love for serving and caring for others. After retiring, she continued her career as a nurse educator and taught courses to assist others in the field of nursing.
