Barbara J. Wilson, age 88, of Jefferson City, TN passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023 at her home surrounded by her children. She grew up in Portland, Maine and moved to Tennessee as a teenager.
She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended East Tennessee State University. She was a life long member of the First Presbyterian Church of Jefferson City and retired from Magnavox/North American Phillips after many years of service.
