Barbara Jane Cavagnini, age 83, of Dandridge, TN passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at her home.
She was of the Methodist faith and attended Dandridge First United Methodist Church and other churches in the area. Following her graduation from Middle Tennessee State University she became a social worker for the State of Tennessee and then became a full-time mother to her children. She enjoyed doing volunteer work wherever she lived. Prior to moving to Dandridge, she was involved with Meals on Wheels and provided transportation for patients needing medical treatments and doctors appointments. She continued her volunteering when she moved to Dandridge, where she tutored children and volunteered at the Food Pantry. She enjoyed playing Bridge, reading and was a member of the Dandridge Garden Club. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
