Barbara Kate Elmore Cameron, age 82, of Jefferson City, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022, after a short illness.
Barbara grew up in New Market and graduated from Jefferson City High School. Soon after, she met and married the love of her life, Ellis, and they shared a long and happy life together. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Barbara was a life-long member of New Market Baptist Church where she spent many happy years serving the Lord with her church family.
