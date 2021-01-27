Barbara Sue Hill Sams, age 90, of Dandridge, TN, went to be with our Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Jefferson Park at Dandridge. She was born on January 8, 1931 to Earl and Kathleen Hill. She attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
She worked at Sherwood Elementary School, Morristown East High School and Walters State Community College. She also worked alongside her husband, Sheriff Tommy Sams and also with Sheriff Charles Long at the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.
