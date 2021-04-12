Barry Lynn Hurley, age 73, of Jefferson City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was born on December 20, 1947, in Bucklin, KS.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he proudly served in the U.S. Navy Seabees. Barry was a loving husband, father, papaw and great-papaw. He was a friend to everyone, as he never met a stranger. Barry will be remembered as an avid fisherman and story teller.
