Beatrice Chandler Wilkerson, age 80, of Jefferson City, TN departed life Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.
She was a graduate of Austin High Class of 1961. She retired from the first Jefferson Memorial Hospital after 25+ years. She attended her family church of Boyd’s Creek Church of God in Sevierville many years, and became a member of Parkway Church of God in Sevierville. Until she became sick, she loved to play bingo with her senior center friends. She liked to go shopping and take trips with her daughter.
