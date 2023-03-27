Berna Dean Embry Cagle, formerly of Lenoir City and Talbott, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 24, 2023, at Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Dandridge. Lovingly known as “Bunny” to her friends and family, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny R. Cagle; her mother, Virginia Embry; her father, Ralph Embry; nephew, Michael Embry; brother-in-law, Tommy Cagle; sister-in-law, Sharon Cagle and her niece, Bridget Cagle. She is survived by her brother, Ben Ralph “Butch” Embry (wife, Pat); sons, John B. Cagle (wife, Cindy), Mark Cagle (wife, Kelly) and David Cagle (wife, Anna); grandchildren, Laura Cagle (fiancé’, Phil Snyder), Jacob Cagle (wife, Jess), Stephen Cagle (wife, Alisha), Sommer Cagle Blair (husband, Anthony), Savannah Cagle, Emma Grace Cagle, Benjamin Cagle and Noah Cagle; great-grandchildren, Luke Cagle, Brady Cagle, Peyton Cagle, Deacon Cagle, and Lion Anthony Mark Blair; nephew, Scott Embry; niece, Tammy Cagle Maskel; and brother-in-law, Eugene Cagle.
If you knew “Bunny”, you know she loved her family, her friends, sports and playing Rook. She and Johnny never missed a game or practice of any of her boys and they both spent many days and nights at ball fields across the country cheering them on loudly. “Miss Bunny” was a team mom in all the sports and levels at which her sons played, as well as a den mother when they were in the Boy Scouts. After transporting her sons for several years to Dandridge to play Little League football, she was instrumental in the founding of the Jefferson City Little League Football Program. She and her dear friend, Becky Clark, went door-to-door to businesses in Jefferson City asking for donations so that the youth in the community could be a part of the game of football without having to pay to play. A graduate of Lenoir City High School and Knoxville Business College, she retired from her position at the Social Security Administration Office in Morristown to spend more time with her husband traveling and enjoying time with family and friends. Teammates and friends of her boys became her adopted children, which is why so many refer to her as “Mama Cagle” to this day.
