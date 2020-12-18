Bert Martin Anderson, Jr., age 81, of Dandridge, TN, passed away peacefully at UT Medical Center, on the morning of December 12, 2020.
He is survived by his sister, Faith Consiglio; daughters, Pam Crouch and Sherry Carpenter; sons-in-law, Tim Crouch and Mark Carpenter; grandchildren, Danielle Veillette, Michelle Burks and husband, Dirick, Timothy Crouch, Stephanie Darley and husband, Ryan, Brittany Sheffield and husband, Chris, and Chelsea Crouch; eighteen wonderful great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; also other family and friends.
