Bertie Jean Jones French, age 83, of New Market, TN, passed away August 7, 2023, at her home in Piedmont after losing her long and stoic battle with the neuromuscular disease PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald E “Buck” French; father and mother, Kenneth and Alberta Jones; brother, Kenny Jones; brother- in-law, Harold Moore. She leaves behind her sisters and brothers-in-law, Becky Moore, Donna and Frank Batson and Gary French; nephews and nieces, Monty, Jamie (who was like a son and enjoyed working on the farm) and Sam Moore, Luke (Jennifer) Batson, Belinda (Derek) Brown, Alice (David) Palmer and Andy French; great nieces and nephews, Hannah Moore, Aaron and Addie Moore, Rhys and Ruby Brown, and Riley Batson; great-great niece, Laurel Swift. She also leaves behind a host of treasured friends and co-workers, including “Bertie’s Girls”, her long-time teachers at Piedmont Elementary, and “The Gang”, her special ETSU classmates. Bertie was a tiny, 4’11” dynamo who loved her family, friends, and the Piedmont Community, especially Piedmont Elementary school where she was teacher and principal for 34 years. She also loved to travel (family nickname “Bertie-Go Jones”) and never turned down a trip whether it was to the beach or a river-cruise in Russia. Bertie was generous to a fault and had a great gift of recognizing and bringing out the best of those around her. She will be truly missed by us all. Our family would like to give special thanks to Bertie’s extraordinary caregivers, Helen Robertson and Debbie Suttles. These ladies went above and beyond in their loving care of Bertie. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to CARE Animal Rescue, Attn: Mindy, PO Box 1791, Dandridge, TN, 37725. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, 7 p.m. at Farrar’s chapel (Dandridge) with Rev. Charlie Harkleroad officiating. Interment graveside service will be Saturday 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. prior to services at Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, TN. Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge is in charge of arrangements.
