Bethel Rachel Cook Smith, age 101, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Heritage Center in Morristown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred and daughter, Frances. She is survived by her son, Freddie (Sandy); grandchildren, Lynn (Nichole) French, Stacy Smith, and Lisa Hall; five great-grandchildren, Nolan (Anna), Mason, Parker, Travis, Nichole, and one great-great grandson, Asher. She lied in state on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel, White Pine, Tennessee. Graveside interment services were held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Dandridge Memorial Gardens with Rev. TJ Burdine and Rev. John Cook officiating. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to White Pine First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 146, White Pine, TN 37890 or your favorite charity. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine.
