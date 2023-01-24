Betty Gail Hickey, age 69, of New Market, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023.
She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Gail greatly enjoyed playing the piano for all her family and friends over the years.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 3:52 am
