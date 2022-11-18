Betty Jane Lusk, 83, of Strawberry Plains, lost her battle with dementia on November 5, 2022 at Charter Senior Living surrounded by family. Betty or Jano, as most called her, was born in Strawberry Plains, TN to Scott and Carrie Lou Cook on February 4, 1939.
She was a Rush Strong School High School graduate. She was of Baptist faith. She was employed by Helma’s Restaurant as a waitress right after high school. She worked for Jefferson County for years as a substitute and a bus driver and retired from Deroyal Industries to take care of her granddaughter for whom she cherished dearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.