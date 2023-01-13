It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Betty Jo Thornton (nee McGaha) who returned to the Lord January 10, 2023. She was born on July 25, 1936 in Dandridge to Fuller and Lela McGaha.
She was preceded in death by husband, R.B. Thornton; husband, Charles Bonham; siblings, Bernice Gorrell, Robert “Bob” McGaha, Donald “Don” McGaha, Russell “Glenn” McGaha; nephew, Keith Gorrell and niece, Mary Gorrell.
