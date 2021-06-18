Betty Mae Harper Cleveland passed away following a three month battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 19, 1936 and died June 15, 2021.
Betty led a long and impactful career as a registered nurse and the former head of the University of Mississippi Medical Center Children’s Ward, a nurse for Drs. Byrd and Godfrey Pediatrics, and serving on the board of the Carson-Newman University Nursing School during its developing years. Betty retired from teaching HOSA at Jefferson County High School, where she led many of her students to state and national championships. Many of her students went on to become CNAs, LPNs, RNs, and emergency service personnel. After retiring, Betty loved to travel with her husband of 60 years, Earl, visiting all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, Nova Scotia, England, Wales and Scotland. A particular favorite was Canada, which they visited eight times.
