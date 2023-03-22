Betty R. Cate, 85, of Dandridge, TN, passed away March 20, 2023, at Charter House in Jefferson City. She was preceded in death by her husband John B. Cate, her mother Printha Ramsey, father Haskel Ramsey, daughter Constance (Connie) Huskey, her sister Carolyn Armstrong and her brothers.
She is survived by her granddaughter Nancy Dover (husband Josh Dover), great-grandchildren Preston Dover and Ashley Dover, sister Joanne Linkous, brother-in-law Joe Armstrong, nephew James Trentham, and many other nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.