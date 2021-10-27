Betty Sue (Baker) Blondell, 78, of Jefferson City, went home to see her Savior on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born March 22, 1943, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the eldest daughter of Fred and Marie Baker. She married Huey Darrell Blondell on September 10, 1966, and he survives.
Betty was proud of her heritage as a coal miner’s daughter. After 40 years in Indiana, she and Darrell moved home to her beloved mountains. Her favorite days were those spent with family or tending her beautiful flowers “up on the hill”.
