Bill Dee Tabor, age 91, of Mohawk, TN, passed away December 30, 2022 at his home. He retired from BASF and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Tabor; sister, Sue Willis; children, Debbie (Clyde) Loyd, Donnie (Karen) Tabor, Rene’ Tabor (wife of late Darrell Tabor), Dean Tabor, Teresa (Jimmy) Schofield and Tammy (Tim) Chrisman; grandchildren, Monica (Michael) Robinson, Kameron (Mike) Corbin, Lori (Doug) Hughes, Derek (Amber) Tabor, Lucas (Kristen) Tabor, Daniel (Morgan) Tabor, Dee’ (Jason) Kennedy, Terri Ellenburg, and T.J. Shropshire; several great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Joe Kyle (Jane) Stroud and Marvin Stroud.
