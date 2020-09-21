Bill Edward “Bear” Denton, age 82, of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was a member of French Broad Church of the Brethren for over 50 years. Bill loved the Lord and his church family along with hunting and fishing, Bill was an avid bear hunter and loved life and lived it to the fullest. Bill loved teaching his grandchildren how to farm. He was retired from ASARCO after over 30 years of service to them.
