Bill J. Petre of Dandridge, Tennessee, was completely healed and called to his eternal home in Heaven on November 22, 2021 at the age of 90.
Until a fall caused brain trauma the last days of his life on earth, he was an active senior and lived a very independent life with his devoted wife, Lucy. His love for laughter, the way he treated people kindly, and his appreciation for nature will always be remembered. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Bill served in the 1st Marine Division and the Korean War and received an Honorable Discharge as Staff Sergeant. His stories from his time in the military weren’t about combat, but instead funny or interesting experiences with the friends he made while serving his country.
