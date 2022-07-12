Billie L. Bull

Billie L. Bull, 80, of New Market passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. He was a member of New Market United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; sons, Mark (Shelia), Brian (Pam), Bill (Tina), as well as his “Valley Son and Daughter” Jeff (Glenda) Bales. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Reed Bull and mother, Maggie Gaddis Bull; brothers, Marshall, Reed Bull, Jr. and Kenneth; sisters, Nina Kyte, Lillian Hart, Betty Murphy, Doris Jones and JoAnn King. He is survived by sister, Ella Mae Fox. Billie is survived by his grandsons, Blake, Reed, Kevin (Michelle), Brad, Shawn, and Brandon; granddaughters, Madison and Destiny; great-grandchildren, Emmanuel, Malaya and Aiden; special nieces, nephews, family and friends are too numerous to mention them all. Drop-in services were held at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market on Monday, July 11. Graveside Service will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 432 US 25/70, Dandridge on Tuesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Darris Doyal officiating. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or New Market United Methodist Church.

