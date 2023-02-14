Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts. Billy G. Lamb of Talbott, TN went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2023 at his home with his wife, Judy and step-daughter, Kim Hodge at his side.
His other survivors include step-son, Mark Rich and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Hannah and Davon Sexton, Marvin and Amber Rich, Kara and Ryan Callear, Kayla and Keaton Mayle; great-grandchildren, Ben, Ivan and Scarlett Sexton; sisters-in-law, Jean (Mrs. Hugh) Lamb, Nila (Mrs. Ralph) Lamb; nieces, Teresa Cline, Susan Rollen, Margo Barnes, Libby Ramsey; nephews, James, Ben, Tony, David, Marty, Danny, Nick, Jonathan and many cousins that he knew and stayed in touch with.
