Billy R. Spoone, age 63, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 7, 2021. He was a loving husband and father.
He was devoted to his family and his home church, Deep Springs Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He took great pride in his work as an electrician and always strived to do his best with any job. No matter the job, he always did his best to be of good service to the Lord and shared his faith with everyone he met.
