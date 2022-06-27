Billy Ray Mills, age 85, of Jefferson City, TN, also known as Papaw, Pappy and Daddy, made his way home peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022 to be with the Lord and his loving wife, Lorene, who preceded him in death in 2020.
He grew up in Thorn Hill, TN in a loving home with his parents, Lester and Dent, along with three sisters, Rema, Rosemary and Betty; also three brothers, Lloyd, Howard and Robert. He married the love of his life, Lorene in June of 1960 and they had one daughter, Terri Lynn. He retired from Magnavox after 20 years of service, then worked another 20 years at Triangle Pacific and retired again. Bill was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.