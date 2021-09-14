This is an address change notification. On September 13, 2021, Blanche Lorene Hodge Longmire entered into the gates of Heaven. She left peacefully with her husband of 72 years at her bedside and her children gathered around her.
Today the family is rejoicing because there’s no more pain or suffering. To be absent from this body is to live eternally, she’ll be present in the presence of the King. Blanche was a member of Jefferson City Assembly of God. Along with her husband she was co-owner of Cherokee Market in the Shiloh Community of Grainger County. Blanche was a seamstress, an excellent cook and she loved to bake. She enjoyed canning the many vegetables Conard grew in their garden. She had a love of flowers and could call each one by name. Blanche was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a prayer warrior with a strong love for the Lord. Many were touched by her prayers and without those prayers, I don’t know where we would be now.
