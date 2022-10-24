Bobby Dale Masoner, Sr., age 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 22, 2022, after a brief illness. Bobby was born on February 14, 1939, to Hubert and Flora Masoner.
Bobby was saved at an early age and currently attended Seahorns United Methodist Church in Dandridge. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing on Doulas Lake and anything around the house to keep him busy. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved each of us more than we could have ever imagined and was proud of all of us. We love you and are going to miss you, Dad, but find assurance that you are healed in the arms of Jesus.
