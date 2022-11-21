Bobby Lee and Peggy Sue Cordell

Bobby Lee Cordell, 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and his loving wife, Peggy Sue Cordell, 83, passed away a couple days later on Friday, November 18, 2022. After six weeks from their first date, Bobby and Peggy eloped to Georgia to get married. This December 1, they would have been married for 60 years. They both will be remembered for their love of U.T. football, U.T. Basketball and Nascar.
Bobby retired from Magnavox after 45 years of service. He enjoyed racing go karts. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Nina Cordell; brothers, Carroll and Ray Cordell; sister, Virginia Cordell Houser.
