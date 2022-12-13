Bobby Mack Thacker, age 90, passed away December 12, 2022, after complications from COVID and a long history of heart disease. He was born on February 26, 1932 in Austinville, VA.
He served in the U.S. Air Force in Japan during the Korean War. He was a long-time employee of the New Jersey Zinc Mine until it closed. He was also assistant to the Jefferson County Executive for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.