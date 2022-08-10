Bonnie June Spencer departed this life suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 71 on August 5, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Bonnie was born in Sevier County, Tennessee, on February 24, 1951, to James Mack Spencer and Mary Florence Bales Spencer. The family later settled in Rocky Valley at the foot of Bays Mountain, where Bonnie lived most of her life in the family home. In addition to living with and caring for her parents throughout their lives, she worked all of her adult life in written media, devoting many years to Jefferson County with the Standard Banner. In 2005 Bonnie joined the University of Tennessee Knoxville Registrar’s Office as a communications specialist. She was the graphic designer for the printed university catalogs and was a critical part of getting the catalogs published each academic year. Bonnie maintained the University Registrar’s website, and online undergraduate catalog, working full time as Communications Coordinator until her death.
